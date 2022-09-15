Amtrak’s ‘Texas Eagle Train’ to resume normal operations Friday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Amtrak train that travels through East Texas is set to resume normal operations beginning Friday, Sept. 16.

Amtrak had cancelled all long-haul trains, including the one that makes stop in Marshall, Longview, and Mineola, ahead of the now averted railroad strike.

In East Texas, Amtrak uses tracks owned by the freight lines -- meaning a strike could have caused disruptions.

Following news of a tentative deal between union workers and rail companies, Amtrak started working to reschedule train routes. An Amtrack spokesman said the Texas Eagle will resume normal operations on Friday, meaning stops in East Texas can be expected on Saturday.

Below is a statement from Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner:

“This tentative agreement will keep our trains moving, stations bustling, and employees proudly serving customers as we move them across this great country, stimulating local economies in more than 500 communities we serve. Railroads play a vital role in the nation and we thank President Biden, Secretaries Buttigieg, Walsh and Vilsack, the major freight railroads and rail labor unions for their hard work and commitment to get this deal done. Thank you also to our customers for their patience and understanding, and we look forward to welcoming them back on the rails starting today and tomorrow.”

