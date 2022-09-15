Amarillo man pleads guilty to threatening Jews, vowed to ‘tear their eyes and tongues out’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Christopher Stephen Brown was charged via criminal complaint on Dec. 6, 2021 and was indicted later that month.

He plead guilty yesterday to making interstate threatening communications.

“In addition to expressing disgusting anti-Semitic views, Mr. Brown made specific threats of violence against multiple individuals, which is prohibited under federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. “We will not allow our citizens to be subjected to this sort of menacing conduct.”

An FBI Dallas Special Agent said Brown wanted to potentially commit violent acts against members of the Jewish community.

According to plea papers, Brown admitted to placing threatening calls to Chabad Lubavitch, a Jewish organization.

Chabad is headquartered in New York City and maintains more than 3,500 institutions worldwide.

The release says in those calls, Brown said his name was “Madrikh Obadiah” and threatened to “execute” several rabbinical leaders.

Over the course of multiple calls, he vowed he would tear their eyes and tongues out, blow their heads of, and kill every rabbi he could find.

According to court documents, he also sent messages to the organization via their website, calling for death to all Jews and linking to his YouTube channel, which also contained threatening content.

Brown now faces up to five years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.