Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Alpine man sentenced to seven days in prison for his role in the January 6th capitol riots

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Over a year after the capitol riots, Sean Watson from Alpine was sentenced for his role in the riot at the U.S Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

According to the U.S Department of Justice, on September 6th, Watson was sentenced to seven days in prison.

In addition to his 7 days in prison, Watson will have to pay a 500-dollar restitution fine, serve 2 years of probation, and complete 60 hours of community service.

In April, he plead guilty to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Hudson police say woman confesses to shooting boyfriend following traffic stop
Charles Anthony Miller
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Bobcat
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say

Latest News

The chef and owner of Railway Cafe, Justin Boswell, tells how they are recovering from smoke...
Athens Railway Cafe owner picking up pieces following fire nearby
Athens Railway Cafe owner picking up pieces following fire nearby
Athens Railway Cafe owner picking up pieces following fire nearby
Food Supply Forecast
Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year
Amtrak Disruptions
Tentative labor deal averts threat of Amtrak rail strike
Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life, so he put on his firefighter...
Longview’s littlest firefighter helps crew