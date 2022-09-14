Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wichita Falls couple killed in AZ plane crash

A plane carrying two people from Wichita Falls went down in Arizona.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COCONINO COUNTY, Arizona (KAUZ) - A family member has identified a Wichita Falls couple as the victims of a deadly plane crash in a remote stretch of desert south of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

Chad Wilson and Brandi Wilson were identified by a sibling.

Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office went to an area north of Seligman for a report of a missing aircraft. Deputies say they were notified by the Federal Aviation Administration after the plane went off radar in that area.

Coconino County Sheriff Public Information Officer Jon Paxton says the site of the crash was remote and difficult to locate. A helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety eventually found the crashed plane around 1:30 p.m. local Arizona time.

“They landed at the scene and confirmed there were two fatalities as a result of the crash,” Paxton stated.

The FAA reveals the airplane was a single-engine aircraft registered under the name of Chad Allen Wilson. At the time this article was published, authorities involved in the investigation have not confirmed the identities of the crash victims.

According to FlightAware.com, an online flight tracking service, the plane took off from Wichita Valley Airport at 7:50 a.m. CDT before landing safely in Albuquerque, NM at 9:16 a.m. MDT. The plane took off again at 10:09 a.m. MDT and was last seen on radar around 11:00 a.m. MST.

