Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We had a very pleasant start in the 50s and lower 60s this morning, but don’t let the cool temperatures fool you! Ample sunshine and the drier air in place will lead to a quick warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for highs this afternoon. Winds will mainly be from the east and will be calm throughout the day. Clear and quiet skies stick around overnight, leading to another pleasant and cool start in the lower 60s for your Thursday morning before temperatures quickly clamber back up to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Friday will start off slightly milder and muggier thanks to the return of southerly winds on Thursday. Most East Texans will remain dry Friday afternoon, but a few showers and potentially an isolated thundershower will be possible across our southwestern counties during the heat of the day. Isolated rain chances persist into Saturday afternoon before skies totally dry back out for Sunday and the first half of next week. Expect our temperatures to continue the gradual warming trend as higher pressure builds back in over East Texas. Highs for the start of next week will likely range in the lower to middle 90s, making it quite a warm end to summer here in East Texas.

