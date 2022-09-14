Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of ‘One Chip Challenge’

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After three Tyler ISD middle school students were taken to the hospital by their parents Monday, district leadership is warning parents and students about the danger of the challenge known as the “One Chip Challenge.” The challenge dares people to eat a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper seasonings, two of the world’s hottest peppers.

Rachel Barber, Director of Health Services for Tyler ISD, shares the effects of the challenge and how social media plays a role with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti.

