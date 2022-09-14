Tyler City Council approves contract for sewer system root control

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to contract Dukes Root Control, Inc., to provide a chemical root control service for the city’s sewer system.

The $123,135.98 contract allows root removal from 46,706 linear feet of sanitary sewer system mainline. The process requires the system to be treated with a foam that compresses against pipe surfaces and penetrates cracks, joints and connecting sewers.

Duke’s Root Control utilizes Razorooter, which is a chemical-laden, thick foam that has the consistency of heavy shaving cream. Crews insert a hose from manhole to manhole that releases foam in all directions, allowing it to adhere to, penetrate and kill roots.

“This treatment kills roots on contact inside and outside the pipe walls. The roots then decay naturally and slough away, with regrowth delayed for two to three years,” said Project Engineer Tiffany Currie. “Razorooter does not harm trees and other above-ground vegetation. Any disruption to residents and businesses is minimal.”

This project is funded with water utility bonds.

