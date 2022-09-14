Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a deferred judgment.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who trafficked and raped her received a deferred judgment.

KCRG reports that 17-year-old Pieper Lewis received a deferred judgment with probation for five years on Tuesday.

Previously, Lewis pled guilty to killing Zachary Brooks two years ago in Des Moines, Iowa.

Lewis said she became a victim of human trafficking after getting kicked out of her home. She said Brooks raped her several times leading up to her stabbing him.

A judge was supposed to sentence the 17-year-old last week but delayed it after the teen’s lawyers brought forward several witnesses. They testified she was not a threat to the community and shouldn’t go to prison.

Officials said Lewis was facing up to twenty years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
‘Tragic event’ in Van Zandt County as husband kills wife, self, sheriff says

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD applies to receive ballistic shields for school officers