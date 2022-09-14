Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School

Whitehouse ISD
Whitehouse ISD(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate.

They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.

All traffic entering or exiting through the Acker Tap entrance will not be affected.

Map of traffic flow
Map of traffic flow((Source: Whitehouse ISD))

The district says they don’t have a specific timeline yet but they are making arrangements to get it repaired ASAP. A map of the affected area has been attached.

