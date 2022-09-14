Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nac County Sheriffs’ Office: Barricaded standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot

The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.
The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed.(KLTV/Avery Gorman)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The individual involved in Tuesday’s barricaded standoff with law enforcement died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

According to a report by the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office, before barricading himself inside a residence in the 3200 block of State Highway 204 around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the individual apparently threatened other residents and made suicidal statements. Deputies were informed that the individual had numerous firearms and weapons in the residence

However, while attempting to contact the individual as a SWAT team was en route, deputies reported hearing a shot fired from inside. Upon making entry, officers found the individual dead.

No one else was reported as being inside the residence at the time of the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased’s family members and loved ones,” the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

If someone experiencing a mental-health crisis is a threat to themselves or others, call 911. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you can call or text 988 to reach the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also chat with someone online at 988lifeline.org.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness has crisis counselors available who can be reached by texting NAMI to 741-741. Visit NAMI.org for more information on mental health and suicide prevention.

This is an ongoing investigation by the NCSO and Texas Rangers.

