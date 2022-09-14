Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge

Meydon Lymbery, left, and Rodney Paulette
Meydon Lymbery, left, and Rodney Paulette(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act.

Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes, a Class C misdemeanor. The indictment lists 21 different dates as far back as 2020 in which Lymbery allegedly participated in a closed meeting “knowing that a certified agenda of the closed meeting was not being kept and/or that a recording of the closed meeting was not being made.” However, on Monday, Lymbery’s attorney filed a motion seeking to quash that indictment.

According to the filing, there is sufficient reason to quash as it claims that “even a cursory examination of those counts reveal that several of the alleged meetings never occurred and many others were not required to be recorded under Section 551.071 of the Open Meetings Act.”

Two Angelina County commissioners, Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steven Smith and Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, also are alleged to have participated in the Open Meetings Act violations. On Tuesday, Paulette’s attorney filed a similar motion to quash.

The filing by Lymbery’s attorney also seeks to reveal the witness who testified that Lymberry’s actions were illegal as “the public record and even the local newspaper have shown that several of these meetings never occurred and that others were permitted under the Open Meetings Act” and that it is “obvious that whoever testified to these allegations before this Grand Jury was untruthful.” The motion states that they are seeking to identify the witness so as to “determine the taint of other testimony in this Grand Jury” and examine them “for that untruthfulness.”

