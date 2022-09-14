Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview High School choir selected to perform at Carnegie Hall next March

Longview High School choir
Longview High School choir((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview High School choir has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City next March.

Choir Director Melody McMullen said it all started with an invitation.

“I received an invitation in April and they asked me to send in recordings of my choirs to see if they would accept us and so I sent those recordings in and I think 24 hours later we had an acceptance and so we started the process of informing everybody and getting it approved by the school board,” she said.

McMullen said the performance is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2023. They will be gone from March 3 - March 7.

“Its been really exciting because not only is it a big opportunity for us but its just really great getting to go to, I mean its New York, you are going to New York, seeing the sights and performing at Carnegie Hall, its a big deal for us and we’re all very excited about it,” said 10th grader Abigail King.

The choir has been holding fundraiser to raise the necessary money to go. McMullen said each student is having to either raise or pay $2,400 to cover the cost of the trip.

“We’re all very excited, extremely excited, we’re all happy, its been a blessing that we get to do this, its a once in a lifetime opportunity, its Carnegie Hall, not everyone gets to go to Carnegie Hall and perform on that humongous stage so preparing for it, we’re ready, I feel like we’re going to do an amazing job because its what we do,” said 11th grader Kieran Moon.

If you would like to donate, click here. You can also contact them at Longviewchoirboosters@gmail.org.

