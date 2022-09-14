The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For kids who enter the foster care system with siblings, it’s often their expectation they will be adopted as a unit. When this doesn’t happen, it’s a devastating blow to an already complicated journey for these children in waiting.

In the days leading up to our interview with Evelio, 11, he’d learned his sisters found a “forever home.” But he won’t be going with them.

“I’m separated from them and I can’t... I feel like I can’t see them anymore,” Evelio told us while he still processed the news. Simply put, his sisters are his world.

“Happy. That’s what makes me happy. Going places with my sisters and all that. I get really happy.”

Evelio is described by his case workers as loyal and compassionate. He told us his favorite school activity is, “making friends.”

“So I can have someone to talk to at school,” Evelio explained.

In his first year of middle school, Evelio has many shared interests with boys his age.

“Going swimming, I get really happy.” said Evelio. “Fishing, video games, swimming and playing soccer, too.”

Evelio, 11 (Source: DFPS)

Now, his focus remains on who will join in on those activities for a lifetime. Evelio describes his ideal home life as one that remains constant.

“Having someone that loves me and cares about me. and gets things I need for a special something.... and they’re always there for me.”

Under Texas state law, it is legal for adoptive parents to choose to adopt individual siblings. There are a number of circumstances surrounding this decision. Oftentimes, the least of them is the child left in care.

To learn more about Evelio, click here, to view his profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 95446

