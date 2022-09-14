Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, man

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A former Texas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend.

Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of 35-year-old ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 17-year-old stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III.

The ex-deputy killed the three during a 2021 custody visit with his son, whom he didn’t shoot.

Stephen Broderick was free on bond at the time of the shooting after being charged the year before with sexual abuse of a child.

