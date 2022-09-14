Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A slow warming trend expected. Still...a few cool mornings ahead.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Plenty of sunshine expected over the next week to 10 days across East Texas. Only a slight (10%) chance for a few showers on Saturday over the far southern sections of East Texas...Deep East Texas. Otherwise, we will stay dry through the beginning of Fall which officially begins on September 22 at 8:03 PM. This is called the Autumnal Equinox...when the sun’s rays are directly on the equator. The northern hemisphere is heading for winter and the southern hemisphere is heading for their summer. Morning low temperatures should remain in the 60s through Saturday, then into the 70s for many days. High temperatures rise into the lower 90s on Thursday (tomorrow) and stay in the lower to middle 90s for at least the next 7-10 days. Fairly light southeast to southerly wind is expected at 5-12 mph. Time to start praying for a little more rain for us here in ETX. Have a great Wednesday.

