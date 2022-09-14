Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
COVID vaccine, booster information offered at Gregg County Fair

Head out this September to enjoy the Gregg County Fair September 9th thru 17th.
Head out this September to enjoy the Gregg County Fair September 9th thru 17th.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Information on COVID-19 vaccine updates and boosters are now available at the Gregg County Fair. Inside the Longview exhibit hall, information about the new vaccine roll-out is being given out.

This month, the CDC green-lit the roll-out of updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Through the FDA’s authorization, these shots will replace the previous boosters.

“We still have about 400 deaths and 5,000 hospitalizations every day. It’s very important to be boosted. Thanks to this administration this vaccine is free. it’s convenient it’s accessible,” said Sima Ladjevardian, Region 6 director of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The Gregg County Fair runs through September 17.

