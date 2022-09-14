Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty

Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line.

The horse fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries. The rider was not hurt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, Jayce served the agency “with honor for over 11 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
These surveillance photos show what appears to be an older man attempting to defraud a Kilgore...
Kilgore Police Department searching for man suspected of fraud
Robert Charles Stanley
Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old
House fire
Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire

Latest News

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Ex-aide who alleged sexual harassment sues Andrew Cuomo