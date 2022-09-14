Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

(KLTV)
By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident happened during a traffic stop at approximately 1:26 a.m. in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Valdez said per department policy, the Texas Rangers have been called in to lead the investigation.

The deputy was not injured during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the incident.

“We ask for prayers for the man’s family for their loss,” Valdez said.

