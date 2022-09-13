WebXtra: East Texas school districts brainstorm teacher shortage solutions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas school districts are coming together to address the nationwide teacher shortage.

On Tuesday, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Education hosts representatives of partner school districts, Tyler Junior College, Kilgore College and Trinity Valley Community College to receive input and share ideas to address the shortage of teachers.

UT Tyler was awarded a $50,000 planning grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to develop an innovative program to increase the number of certified teachers in East Texas and the state and strengthen the educator training pipeline.

More than 38 East Texas educators attended the meeting.

UT Tyler School of Education director Dr. Frank Dykes, shares with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti why UT applied for the grant and why they hosted this meeting.

