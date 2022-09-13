Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We had a very pleasant start in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning, but don’t let the cool temperatures fool you! Ample sunshine and the drier air in place will lead to a quick warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for highs this afternoon. Winds will mainly be from the east and will be calm throughout the day. Clear and quiet skies stick around overnight, leading to another pleasant and cool start in the lower 60s for your Wednesday morning before temperatures quickly clamber back up to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Dry and sunny weather will reign supreme here in East Texas each and every day of this work week as average temperatures gradually warm into the lower 90s by Friday afternoon. There will be a very slight chance at a stray afternoon shower on both Saturday and Sunday, although coverage for this rain will likely be limited to only a few areas each day. Rain chances look to drop back down to zero by the start of next week, and without any likely shots at shower or storms in our near future it looks like our temperatures will continue to trend above average in the lower 90s.

