Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old

Robert Charles Stanley
Robert Charles Stanley(Van Zandt County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grimes County man has been charged in connection with a traffic incident that killed a 1-year-old girl.

Robert Charles Stanley, 55, of Bedias, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. According to report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m., Stanley was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 through Van Zandt County in a semi-truck with a towed trailer. A passenger vehicle with two adults and two children was in the roadway ahead of Stanley traveling at a low rate of speed due to a flat tire. The report says Stanley observed the vehicle but claims he did not realize how slow they were traveling, causing him to crash into the rear of the vehicle, knocking it into a bridge guardrail.

The two adults were taken to an area hospital while the two children were transported by air to a Fort Worth hospital. One of the children, a 1-year-old girl, died as a result of her injuries.

Stanley has been indicted by a grand jury and is currently held in the Van Zandt County jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
‘Tragic event’ in Van Zandt County as husband kills wife, self, sheriff says

Latest News

SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches police respond to armed, barricaded suspect
old man fraud suspect
Kilgore Police Department searching for man suspected of fraud
Apple introduces new iPhone features with iOS 16.
New iOS update: iPhone messages can be edited, deleted
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children