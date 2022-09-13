Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Trial begins for man accused of breaking into ranch and shooting man to death

25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos
25-year-old Francisco Javier Santos(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After three years, the trial begins for the man accused of breaking into a ranch, shooting and causing the death of a man.

After a day of jury selection, the opening statements began in the case against Francisco Javier Santos.

Santos is accused by a relative of kicking down the door and opening fire.

The victim was identified as a 66-year-old man.

The Webb County Assistant District Attorney, Karina Rios is representing the state.

The trial continues in the 406th District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
These surveillance photos show what appears to be an older man attempting to defraud a Kilgore...
Kilgore Police Department searching for man suspected of fraud
Robert Charles Stanley
Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old
House fire
Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire

Latest News

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
The fish chosen can get up to about 200 pounds and 7 feet long.
Marion County declares official county fish
The fish chosen can get up to about 200 pounds and 7 feet long.
WebXtra: Marion County declares official county fish
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
Tyler City Council approves contract for sewer system root control