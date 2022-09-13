Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect

(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The 3200 block of SH 204 has been closed in response to an armed, barricaded subject according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, the NCSO announced SH 204 has been closed to traffic near the intersection with CR 817. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
‘Tragic event’ in Van Zandt County as husband kills wife, self, sheriff says

Latest News

These surveillance photos show what appears to be an older man attempting to defraud a Kilgore...
Kilgore Police Department searching for man suspected of fraud
Robert Charles Stanley
Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old
Apple introduces new iPhone features with iOS 16.
New iOS update: iPhone messages can be edited, deleted
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children