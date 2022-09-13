Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents at The Hamptons Senior Living in Tyler received special treats Monday for Grandparents Day.

Each resident received gift baskets filled with the their favorite things from members of the community.

Sara Teichgraeber, Activity Director at The Hamptons, said this event has become an annual event since beginning in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says the event was to show residents the love and care the community has for them, even when their families were unable to come during the pandemic.

“It was hard honestly because the families could not come and see them and they were not able to see their families so we felt like it was really critical,” Teichgraeber said.

She talked about the different organizations that came together to make this possible.

“Each one of them had somebody adopt them, we had Owens School in Tyler, we had University Academy, we had some of our staff, some of my friends, some home health’s, just an outpouring of love,” she said.

Daniel Woodard, Director of Food and Beverage at The Hamptons, said he was delivering items to his friend and talked about the bond he has with him.

“We both kind of spent a lot of time fishing, have a lot in common, he shares the exact same name as my father so we kind of have a bond that goes back a little bit,” Woodard said.

He says being able to bless the residents is a special thing to him.

“Its a really special thing, all of our residents here are our family so it is really nice to do something for them,” he said.

Resident Thelma Ruth Childs said the staff does their best to ensure all the residents are happy and know they are loved through things such as this event.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, they go out of their way, every one of them, and they go backwards, turn upside down, anything to get us happy and that means so much to us on the inside, on the inside of our bodies, we know someone is there that cares,” Childs said.

