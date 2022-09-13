Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Report: Rapper PnB Rock killed in robbery at restaurant

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. (KABC via CNN)
By KABC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A man who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant was rapper PnB Rock, sources tell news station KABC.

The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

Police say the shooting was apparently committed during the course of a robbery. The victim was sitting at a table with a woman when at least one suspect approached, brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim.

The suspect shot the victim multiple times and “removed some property” from him, then fled in a getaway car, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Sources tell KABC that the deceased is 30-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, a rapper whose stage name is PnB Rock. He was known for singles that include “Fleek” and “Selfish.”

Police would not confirm the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

Latest News

An Emmy is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday,...
‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ top Emmys; 1st time winners shine
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police: Man shot, robbed at Los Angeles restaurant
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says