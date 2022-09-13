Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School

Reports of shooting inside classroom ‘not credible,’ district says
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirm everyone is safe after Waco High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside a classroom that turned out to be part of a statewide hoax.

WATCH: Waco Police & Waco ISD Joint News Conference

“There is currently NO active shooter at Waco High School,” Waco Police said on Facebook. A police spokeswoman further clarified no shots were fired at the school and police are looking into who called in the false report.

Several law enforcement agencies from Central Texas immediately swarmed the area at about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and armed officers were seen inside the school clearing every classroom.

During that time, a police officer at the high school’s parking lot reassured parents waiting for their children there was “no evidence of any critical attack” and that officers were clearing the school “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Waco High School is secure and the elementary campuses have been released from their ‘Secure’ (status). This appears to have been one of several hoaxes from around the state,” said Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

Police cleared the high school building shortly after 3 p.m. Students were bused from Waco High to the Base Extraco Center in Waco to be reunited with parents.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
‘Tragic event’ in Van Zandt County as husband kills wife, self, sheriff says

Latest News

A former police sergeant who left her job to help her daughter overcome drug addiction now...
Alcohol, drug abuse prevention training discusses disturbing trends among youth
Kilgore holds Special Abilities Family Fun Event (SAFFE) Day this Saturday
Kilgore holds Special Abilities Family Fun Event (SAFFE) Day this Saturday
Resident Tracy Nguyen shares how her bill went from around $70 to over $700 this month.
Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills
Resident Tracy Nguyen shares how her bill went from around $70 to over $700 this month.
WebXtra: Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills
Troup High School football player ‘continues to heal’ from head injury during game