Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

A chilly night ahead. Coolest AM low temps since late May.
No rain expected next 10 days. Nice and cool mornings this week.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are anticipating the coolest morning here in East Texas since May 28th. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight with a few over the northernmost sections of ETX dropping into the middle 50s for an hour or so. Plentiful sunshine is likely for at least the next 7 days. Low temperatures should stay in the 60s through Saturday morning before going back into the lower 70s by Sunday morning. High Temperatures should remain in the lower 90s into Saturday, then possibly into the middle 90s Sun and Mon. Humidity Values are likely to slowly rise this week, making it feel warmer and warmer each day, especially during the afternoon hours. South to Southeast wind is likely at 5-15 mph through the entire forecast period of 7 days. Ready for a chilly morning? Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says

Latest News

No rain next 7 days. Cool mornings, warming afternoons. Lots of sun.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
The Coolest Morning since May 28th is ahead for East Texas on TUE AM.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
The Coolest Morning since May 28th is ahead for East Texas on TUE AM.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-12-22
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips