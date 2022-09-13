Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant traffic stop leads to recovery of dozens of guns believed stolen

The subjects were arrested and have been booked into the Titus County jail.
The subjects were arrested and have been booked into the Titus County jail.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department posted on social media that they found 26 firearms, a “large sum of cash” and narcotics in a traffic stop.

On Sept. 13, an MPPD narcotics officer conducted a traffic stop on I-30 and gained probable cause to search the vehicle, according to a social media post from MPPD.

During the search, the officer reportedly located 26 stolen firearms and a large sum of cash that are suspected to have been being stolen during a burglary. The department’s post also states the officer found narcotics and determined the two people in the vehicle were convicted felons.

The subjects were arrested and have been booked into the Titus County jail for theft of a firearm as well as felon in possession of a firearm.

