Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lufkin ISD looking to receive ballistic shields for schools

Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD((Source: KTRE))
By Brian Jordan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD has approved a motion to submit an application to the state to receive ballistic shields for its campuses.

The district is looking to receive 13 ballistic shields, one for each school.

The governor and Texas legislature transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives. The ballistic shields are part of that.

$50 million of that is for the ballistic shields. $3 million is going into what they’re calling ALERRT training. ALERRT is designed to train first responders for situations like Uvalde

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
‘Tragic event’ in Van Zandt County as husband kills wife, self, sheriff says

Latest News

SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
UT Tyler School of Education director Dr. Frank Dykes
WebXtra: East Texas school districts brainstorm teacher shortage solutions
UT Tyler School of Education director Dr. Frank Dykes
WebXtra: East Texas school districts brainstorm teacher shortage solutions
Texan Theater Facilities Manager Chip Hale
Kilgore holds Special Abilities Family Fun Event Day this Saturday
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Texan Theater Facilities Manager Chip Hale.
WebXtra: Kilgore holds Special Abilities Family Fun Event Day this Saturday