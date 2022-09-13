Longview Lobos still lead the pack in Red Zone Top 10

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 3-0 | Last game: 69-0 won over Tyler Legacy | Next game @ Lufkin)

Longview’s head coach John King recorded win No.200 when his team shutout Legacy. The Lobos scored seven first half touchdowns in the blow out.

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 3-0 | Last game: 41-0 win over San Antonio Cornerstone | Next game vs Marshall)

Carthage was slow out of the gate against Cornerstone but the Bulldogs found a rhythm and easily handled their opponent. This week they get their toughest game yet with Marshall.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record 3-0 | Last Game: 54-28 win over Daingerfield | Next game vs Waskom)

Timpson has cleared 50 points in three straight games. The Bears and Daingerfield put on a show but Terry Bussey and the Bears won the battle of top ranked teams.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 3-0 | Last Game: 50-7 win over Paris | Next game at Lindale)

Gilmer continues to look the part of a state-title contending team through the first two weeks. On pap

The running game carried the Buckeyes to their blowout win over Paris. Gilmer recorded five rushing touchdowns and over 300 rushing yards. Now they get ready to face Lindale.

5. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 2 | Record 3-0| Last game: 42-38 win over Pewitt | Next game vs Sabine)

Mount Veron survived a close game against a good Pewitt team. The Tigers remain perfect and look for another win this week against Sabine.

6. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 8 | Record: 3-0 | Last game: 60-30 win over Arp | Next game vs Corsicana Mildred)

Carlisle doubled up Arp as they won by 30. The Indians will look to remain perfect when they host Corsicana Mildred.

7. Daingerfield Tigers (3A DII State Rank: 10 | Record: 2-1| Last Game: 54-28 loss to Timpson | Next game vs Timpson)

Daingerfield showed some flashes of greatness against Timpson but it was not enough. The Bears were too much for the Tigers. Now Daingerfield will host 4A opponent Center as they look to get back into the win column.

8. Lufkin Panthers (5A DI State Ranking: NR | Record: 3-0| Last game: Last Game: 31-14 win over A&M Consolidated | Next game vs Longview)

Lufkin is in the Top 10 for the first time in over a season. Lufkin is playing with a chip on their shoulder after missing the playoffs last year. The Panthers are a win away from matching last year’s win total.

9. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 6 | Record: 2-1| Last game: 29-27 win over Salado | Next game vs Gladewater)

Malakoff has been on a tough stretch of games and found a way to win against Salado. The Tigers will need another win this week over Gladewater if they want to remain in the Top 10.

10. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 2-1| Last game: 20-6 win over Jasper | Next game @ West Orange Stark)

Newton bounced back from a tough loss to Woodville and won their rivalry game against Jasper with the Eagles only giving up 6 points. The Eagles will have their hands full this week against West Orange Stark.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.