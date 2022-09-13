Kilgore Police Department searching for man suspected of fraud

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Kilgore are looking for a man suspected of committing fraudulent activity at a Vera Bank location earlier today.

The suspect appears to be of older age wearing a black and brown baseball cap and green striped button up shirt.

If you have any information regarding this person’s identity please contact detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or contact Kilgore Police Department at 903-983-1559.

old man fraud suspect (Kilgore Police Department FB)

