Kilgore Police Department searching for man suspected of fraud

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Kilgore are looking for a man suspected of committing fraudulent activity at a Vera Bank location earlier today.

The suspect appears to be of older age wearing a black and brown baseball cap and green striped button up shirt.

If you have any information regarding this person’s identity please contact detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or contact Kilgore Police Department at 903-983-1559.

old man fraud suspect
old man fraud suspect(Kilgore Police Department FB)

