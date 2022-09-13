Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore holds Special Abilities Family Fun Event Day this Saturday

Kilgore’s SAFFE Day being held downtown this Saturday from 9am to 2pm.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Texan Theater Facilities Manager Chip Hale about Kilgore’s SAFFE Day being held downtown this Saturday from 9am to 2pm. The Special Abilities Family Fun Event Day is for special needs children and their families to familiarize them with first responders and what they do to help in emergency situations.

