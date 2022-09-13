Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Expert online safety tips for kids and teens

Regular check-ins are key to online safety
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than half of teens and young adults admit to spending too much time on social media, according to the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI). As a result, experts said it is crucial to regularly check-in to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Stephen Balkham, the CEO of FOSI, said you should be talking to your child about their online activities several times a month.

Balkham shared four tips to nurture good online behavior:

Check in with your children regularly: Set aside 10-15 minutes once a week to chat about their online activities.

Model good online behavior: Kids mimic your behavior. If they see you constantly on Facebook or checking email, they think they are allowed to do the same.

Research your child’s games and online devices: Know if they are using chats and playing age-appropriate games.

Disable credit cards attached to accounts or devices: You do not want surprise charges on your bill.

FOSI has created one-page safety agreements for young children and teens. The agreement has suggested rules for online time and there are even blank lines you and your child to fill out together to create your own rules for online activities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
‘Tragic event’ in Van Zandt County as husband kills wife, self, sheriff says

Latest News

SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower raises security flaws before Congress
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stock losses deepen, sending Dow down 1,000 points
While deaths from the virus are extremely rare, officials are sending out a warning. (CNN, CDC,...
First monkeypox death confirmed in the US