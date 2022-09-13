Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Another Beautiful September Day for Wednesday
Ditto: Another Beautiful September day expected for Wednesday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another Beautiful September Day continues across East Texas. Cooler than normal temperatures throughout the day today. A nice breeze out there...Just about perfect. We are anticipating a slow warming trend to begin tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 for highs, then into the lower to middle 90s through early next week. Lows start out near 60 in the morning, then gradually warming into the lower 70s by Sunday morning and then continue through mid-week. No rain is forecast; however, a few showers may be possible over the far southern sections of Deep East Texas on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week. The majority of the area will stray dry for the next 7-10 days.  Enjoy your mornings...they will be very nice into the end of the week. No rain for THE RED ZONE on Friday evening. Have a great rest of your Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
‘Tragic event’ in Van Zandt County as husband kills wife, self, sheriff says

Latest News

Felt a bit like fall this morning...Fall officially starts in 9 days.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 9-13-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips