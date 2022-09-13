Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
By Willie Downs
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “It’s a very isolating thing not having resources or not knowing about resources,” says founder and executive director of Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas, Patricia Glass.

Glass says their mission is to bring together families with neurodivergent children and provide them with helpful resources.

Neurodivergent consists of children with autism, down syndrome, ADD, and ADHD, who according to the organization, learn differently.

Today they met at Champions for Children who have a class for children with autism.

One mother at the event, Masen Wymore, says she is attending to learn more about the resources available in Tyler. Her six-year-old son was diagnosed with autism by the school system at three years old.

She says finding resources has been a challenge, but her desire is to get him the best help possible.

“Learning the process as we went through it from diagnosis all the way to current and just integrating that into school and to everyday life has been quite the challenge,” says Wymore.

Wymore says she is thankful for the community she has found with Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas.

“That has been the most amazing part of it all is just finding the other parents who like you who are starting the process, in the middle of it, learning from them and what they’ve gone through,” says Wymore.

The community, she says, allows her to learn what resources have worked for them, and which ones haven’t. She says the community has been the most impactful aspect of the whole experience.

Co-founder and chief financial officer, Casey McCoy, says they want families to feel empowered to come learn more and see what’s out there in East Texas.

“Every day we meet a new family that wants to come and be a part of the community and we encourage that,” says McCoy.

Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas hosts playdates, teen nights and parent resource meetings once a month in Bullard, Whitehouse and Tyler.

