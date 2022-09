TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The Arp, Chapel Hill, and Smith County Fire Departments have responded to a grass fire in Troup.

Responders received a call about the fire a little before 3 p.m. and have put out about 3.5 acres so far. No structures have been damaged and no one is injured.

Authorities do not know the cause at this time.

Crews responded to a report of a fire. (KLTV/Kristine Guevara)

