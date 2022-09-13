Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Angelina County commissioners approve use of ARPA funds for multi-purpose building purchase

Angelina County Commissioners Court
Angelina County Commissioners Court((Source: KTRE))
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners on Tuesday approved the usage of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase of a new building for multi-purpose uses.

County Judge Keith Wright said it would be useful for court backlog, mental health evaluations for those in jail, and election administration.

Election Administrator, Terri Jordan tells us the department currently uses Lufkin’s Park and Rec building to host early elections and if it’s a larger turnout, they relocate to Pitser Garrison Civic Center.

She said it’s best to have everything in one building to store documents and voting equipment instead of four or five different buildings.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Gene Ponder's collection
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
‘Tragic event’ in Van Zandt County as husband kills wife, self, sheriff says

Latest News

SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion
Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire
Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion