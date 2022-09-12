Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wife charged in death of husband takes plea deal, sentenced to 10 years

LaSherria Hastings pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
LaSherria Hastings pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LaSherria Hastings pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of her husband, Randale Stewart.

Hastings was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On August 20, 2017, police were called to the 5800 block of Ave. G where a man had been reportedly stabbed. Investigators later arrested Hastings in connection to the murder of Stewart.

She was originally indicted for murder, but took a plea deal for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

