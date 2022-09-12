WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School student seeks to lobby U.S. congress about education programs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches High School advisor Jan Holland and student Jessica Cox about their trip to Washington D.C with Skills USA. The two leave Wednesday, to go to D.C. to advocate to congress members the importance of CTE programs in high schools and Perkins funding that keeps the programs afloat.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.