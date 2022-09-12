Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School student seeks to lobby U.S. congress about education programs

By Avery Gorman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches High School advisor Jan Holland and student Jessica Cox about their trip to Washington D.C with Skills USA. The two leave Wednesday, to go to D.C. to advocate to congress members the importance of CTE programs in high schools and Perkins funding that keeps the programs afloat.

