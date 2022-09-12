UT Tyler to meet with East Texas colleges to address teacher shortage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler School of Education will be meeting with representatives of Tyler Junior College, Kilgore College and Trinity Valley Community College to discuss solution for the teacher shortages in East Texas.

This past June, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s commissioner, Harrison Keller, announced via a memorandum to the president’s and chancellor’s of Texas General Academic Teaching Institutions and University Systems that as part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund the board will be awarding grants of up to $50,000 to eligible academic teaching institutions.

The grant, officially known as the Educator Preparation Planning Grant Opportunity, was created to fund the development of rigorous and innovative teacher credentialing programs in hopes of increasing the number of certified teachers in Texas.

UT Tyler is one of the recipients of the grant and is planning on meeting with partner school districts in East Texas to evaluate the state of teacher shortages that the country has been experiencing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be held from 10 am to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the UT Tyler Ornelas Activity Center (3402 Old Omen Road in Tyler). More than 38 area educators are expected to participate.

