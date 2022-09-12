Tyler man accused of machete slaying indicted for murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused of killing a woman with a machete.

The August 11 indictment was handed to David Thompson, 49, who was arrested one day after the May 25 slaying of Jaci Wilkerson, whose body was found in an apartment on Broadway Avenue. Thompson remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, the Tyler Police Department officer who obtained the warrant got a call from dispatch about a homicide at The Lodge apartments on S. Broadway Ave. at about 3:53 a.m. Wednesday. In the affidavit, the TPD officer said the victim, who was later identified as Wilkerson was found lying inside the front door of apartment No. 145.

Police reported that Wilkerson’s roommate at the time stated he didn’t hear any commotion or other signs of a struggle during the time that Thompson allegedly showed up to the apartment and killed Wilkerson. The affidavit states Thompson texted the roommate and apologized for the incident.

Previous reporting:

