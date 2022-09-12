Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

Tom Bean's Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe's Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list. The...
Tom Bean's Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe's Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list. The Oath Keepers are a fire right group the FBI said played a role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel and KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state.

Of the 38,000 people that were on the list, 3,300 Oath Keepers were in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs.

Tom Bean’s Police Chief Timothy Green and Howe’s Chief Carl Hudman appear on the list.

The Oath Keepers are a far-right group the FBI said played a role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the Oath Keepers specifically recruit law enforcement, first-responder personnel, and current and former military.

Earlier this year, the Oath Keepers’ founder and leader were charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

News 12 reached out to both chiefs for comment but never heard back.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Rusk County multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, several hospitalized
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31

Latest News

Heroes Run
Nacogdoches resident to host run honoring fallen 9/11 heroes.
CycleBar Tyler offers a rhythm-based, interval ride to those who come, with guidance from an...
CycleBar Tyler celebrates grand opening after pandemic hit the brakes
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
The fire melted the siding of a structure.
Controlled burn in Payne Springs gets out of hand
Former President George W. Bush, right, hands the ball to Andita Pollozani, center, for the...
George W. Bush part of MLB’s 9/11 anniversary tribute