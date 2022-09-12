Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Troup High School football player ‘continues to heal’ from head injury during game

(Troup ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Friday night.

Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo.  

School officials say recent CAT scans show no change, which Cooper’s family says is positive news. They are praying for decreased pressure on his brain.

Troup High School football player 'continues to heal' from head injury during game
Troup High School football player 'continues to heal' from head injury during game(Troup ISD)

The Troup ISD staff and student body wore blue in support of Cooper on Monday.

The team, family and friends are grateful for support. They believe in the healing power of prayer, and they say they know God will heal Cooper Reid.

A Facebook page was created for prayers and updates.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31

Latest News

David Michael Thompson, 49
Tyler man accused of machete slaying indicted for murder
Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Paul Cash
Longview man accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of items
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F