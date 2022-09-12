Troup High School football player ‘continues to heal’ from head injury during game

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Friday night.

Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo.

School officials say recent CAT scans show no change, which Cooper’s family says is positive news. They are praying for decreased pressure on his brain.

The Troup ISD staff and student body wore blue in support of Cooper on Monday.

The team, family and friends are grateful for support. They believe in the healing power of prayer, and they say they know God will heal Cooper Reid.

A Facebook page was created for prayers and updates.

