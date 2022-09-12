Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

‘Tragic event’ in Van Zandt County as husband kills wife, self, sheriff says

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff says a man killed his wife and then himself recently in the Whitton Community.

According to Sheriff Joe Carter, on Labor Day, Paul Howard Smith, 72, sent a friend a text that was concerning, so the friend called the sheriff’s office asking for a welfare check.

Constable Precinct 2 Heath Burton arrived first at the home. He found a man and a woman on the back porch. Both had died of gunshot wounds.

Detectives and deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office identified Paul Smith as the shooter based on evidence at the scene, and said it appears he shot his wife, Sally Nan Smith, 66, of Canton, first, killing her, and then shot himself once, after which he died.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sandra Plaster conducted an Inquest. Both the man and woman were sent to Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for autopsy.

The sheriff said that it was a tragic event for all involved, and extended the sheriff’s office’s condolences to the Smith family.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
police lights
Arrest made in connection with Harrison County homicide

Latest News

Grandparents Day
Tyler Grandparents Day
Gregg County DA
Gregg County DA
Sotheby's Preview
Sotheby's Preview
Henderson ISD Fatal
Henderson ISD Fatal