Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! A cold front that began to push through earlier this morning has totally cleared East Texas, ushering in drier and cooler air which will lead to a very pleasant start tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will range from the lower to middle 60s across most of the area with just a small amount of scattered clouds in the sky. Skies will mostly clear out through the day, so expect ample sunshine and highs well below average in the middle to upper 80s! Higher pressure will reign supreme over East Texas throughout the entirety of the work week, meaning more sun than clouds each and every day as well as dry conditions. Each morning will start off pleasantly in the 60s but afternoons will trend warm again around 90 degrees Tuesday through Friday. We will warm back into the lower 90s on average in the afternoon for both Saturday and Sunday. Most of us look to remain dry over the weekend as well, but longer-range models are hinting at a very light chance for a stray shower over each afternoon. Time will tell, so in the meantime please enjoy the next several lovely days ahead.

