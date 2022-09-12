Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Several vehicles burn outside Miami stadium

Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins game on Sunday. (Source: WPLG/CNN)
By WPLG staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - Sunday at around 1:28 p.m., more than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a remote parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium, officials said.

Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that were parked at the remote parking lot during the Miami Dolphins season-opening game against the New England Patriots.

Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Rusk County multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, several hospitalized
Overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Prayer vigil held for injured Troup football player
Troup High School football player suffers head injury during game

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research...
Biden to announce new support for US biotech production
In honor of National Read A Book Day, we got some tips on how to help your kids advance in...
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins...
Vehicles burn at Miami stadium