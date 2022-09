LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Football announced kickoff time against the Texas Longhorns Monday.

The Red Raiders will take on Texas at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN.

Texas Tech defeated Houston on Saturday 33-30 in double overtime.

