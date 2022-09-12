Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pilot killed in Waller County plane crash

A passenger in the plane survived but is in critical condition, according to DPS.
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a plane crash Monday afternoon in Waller County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The single-engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road, near the Soaring Club of Houston.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The men in the plane have not been identified at this time.

According to FlightAware.com, the plane left Hooks Memorial Airport in Houston and its destination was the flight school. The aircraft is registered to a man named Harding Rome of Houston.

