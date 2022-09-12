North Cherokee Water Supply lifts mandatory water restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The watering restriction issued by the North Cherokee Water Supply in August are no longer in place effective immediately.

Since Aug. 5th homeowners were prohibited from outside watering on certain days of the week depending on their addresses. However, as of this morning the North Cherokee Water Corporation announced that it will be lifting its restrictions and homeowners can now resume to water outside at any time and day of the week.

For any questions or concerns you can contact their offices at 903-894-3385.

