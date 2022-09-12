Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Nacogdoches resident to host run honoring fallen 9/11 heroes.

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Chris Enos is a volunteer for the Travis Manion Foundation that works with families of the fallen and to impact the youth all over the county.

And the reason the foundation hits close to home was because one of his own friends was killed in action in Iraq. “My wife’s uncle was killed in action in Vietnam so it’s something I’m kind of passionate about - families that have family members that they lost in action, especially since I lost a friend in high school,” Enos said.

One of the biggest fundraisers they host is the 9/11 Heroes Run.

Enos says the annual event honors the heroes of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001, as well as those who have served the nation since that day.

This will be the third year Enos has organized a “shadow run” in Nacogdoches. The run will start at Pecan Park and small groups of runners and walkers will follow the Lanana creek trail.

Enos says previous years they raised $15,000. This year, his 8-year-old son Ryan Enos raised $300 himself. “I gave away free stickers and free bracelets and asked them to donate, and my dad made cards about how it works,” he said.

This year marks the 21 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that impacted all Americans. Enos said being part of the foundation and run is one way to say thank you for those who risked their lives. “It doesn’t seem like it was 21 years ago. But especially with this foundation I just feel it’s something we could do to give back to all the families that have lost so much in the last 21 years of war and terror.”

The 9/11 Heroes Run will take place on September 13.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Rusk County multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, several hospitalized
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31

Latest News

CycleBar Tyler offers a rhythm-based, interval ride to those who come, with guidance from an...
CycleBar Tyler celebrates grand opening after pandemic hit the brakes
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
The fire melted the siding of a structure.
Controlled burn in Payne Springs gets out of hand
Former President George W. Bush, right, hands the ball to Andita Pollozani, center, for the...
George W. Bush part of MLB’s 9/11 anniversary tribute